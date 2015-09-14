U.S. Air Force upgrades to Northrop's spyplane may cost half of prior estimate

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 14 (Reuters) - Upgrades for the Northrop Grumman Corp high-altitude, unmanned Global Hawk surveillance aircraft could cost as little as half the previous estimate of $4 billion, a senior U.S. Air Force official said Monday.

Lieutenant General Robert Otto, deputy chief of staff for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, said two key upgrades were needed for the Global Hawks: a new electro-optical sensor and an optical camera with a wider field of view.

Both items could be added to the Northrop drone for perhaps as little as half the earlier estimate of $4 billion, he said.

The Air Force still hopes to retire its aging fleet of manned U-2 spy planes built by Lockheed Martin Corp because it could not afford two high-altitude surveillance aircraft. The upgrades would be needed for the Global Hawks before the U-2 could be retired.

“We love the U-2 (but) we cannot afford both platforms,” Otto told reporters at the annual Air Force Association conference, saying declining operating costs made the Global Hawks the preferred option.

He said the earlier cost estimate for the upgrades also included some items that were not required, including a more robust sensor that would help the plane avoid hitting other aircraft.

Lockheed, which is keen to continue operating the U-2 fleet, has proposed several upgrades and has started work on a smaller, next-generation aircraft that could be used with or without pilots.

Congress rebuffed the service’s earlier attempt to retire most of the Global Hawk fleet, as well as its bid in last year’s budget, to start retiring the U-2 fleet in fiscal 2017.

Otto said both aircraft could last perhaps as long as the 2040s before they were deemed “not airworthy.”

But budget constraints made it necessary to cut one of the two aircraft.

Otto said he had not yet seen a proposal from Lockheed for designing a new stealthy, optionally manned spy plane based on the U-2, potentially using its engines, and dubbed TR-X. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)