3 months ago
US Homeland Security: No announcement Friday on laptop ban expansion
May 12, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 3 months ago

US Homeland Security: No announcement Friday on laptop ban expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is speaking with European officials on Friday to discuss threats to aviation and a possible expansion of a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones, U.S. and European officials said Friday.

DHS spokesman David Lapan confirmed the call and said no announcement is planned for Friday on whether the U.S. government will expand the ban. Reuters reported Wednesday the Trump administration is likely to include some European countries in the in-cabin ban. Kelly briefed members of Congress Thursday and held a meeting with high level executives at Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Airlines Group Inc. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

