UPDATE 1-US Airways plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia
August 7, 2013 / 7:13 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-US Airways plane makes emergency landing in Philadelphia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - A US Airways flight from Ireland’s Shannon Airport made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport on Wednesday due to an unspecified threat, police and the airline said.

“There was some type of threat made, but nothing specified,” a spokeswoman for the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Rather than following the usual landing procedure, the passengers were isolated and screened, and the luggage was screened, police said.

Flight 777 landed safely and without incident at its intended destination around 2 p.m. Eastern time (1800 GMT), airline spokesman Andrew Christie said.

“We were aware of a possible security issue with the flight and out of an abundance of caution taxied the aircraft to a remote location, where it was met by law enforcement and emergency personnel,” Christie said.

All 171 passengers and eight crew members exited the plane by the stairs and were taken to the terminal by bus, Christie said.

