United Airlines flight lands safely after pilot suffers heart attack
September 27, 2013 / 5:24 AM / 4 years ago

United Airlines flight lands safely after pilot suffers heart attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A United Airlines flight bound for Seattle with 165 people on board made an emergency landing at Boise Airport on Thursday evening after the pilot suffered a heart attack, an airport spokeswoman said.

The Boeing 737 landed safely shortly after 8 p.m. local time and the pilot was rushed to a local hospital, where his condition was unknown, Boise Airport spokeswoman Patty Miller said.

“We got a call from United flight 1607 at about 7:55 p.m. Mountain Time declaring an emergency, they said the pilot had had a heart attack,” Miller said, adding that the plane landed at 8:08 p.m.

Miller said all 160 passengers and the four other crew members, who were headed to Seattle from Houston, disembarked and were waiting for another pilot to continue on their journey.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman could not be reached for comment on Thursday night.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; editing by Patrick Graham

