FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EPA clears path to regulate carbon emissions from U.S. aircraft
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
July 25, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

EPA clears path to regulate carbon emissions from U.S. aircraft

Valerie Volcovici and Timothy Gardner

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday finalized its determination that greenhouse gases from airplanes endangers public health, a decision that requires the agency to regulate emissions from U.S. aircraft.

"Addressing pollution from aircraft is an important element of U.S. efforts to address climate change," EPA Acting Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Janet McCabe said in a news release.

U.S. aircraft are the third-biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions from the domestic transportation sector and are projected to rise without future curbs, McCabe said.

The endangerment finding triggers the EPA to start a rule- making process for greenhouse gas emission standard for aircraft.

The EPA said an aircraft standard would be "at least as stringent" as the one developed by the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which is expected to be formally adopted by March next year.

Greenhouse gas emissions from aircraft come primarily from engines on large commercial jets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.