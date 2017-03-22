UK to ask insurers to be realistic over airline laptop curbs

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said he would be contacting insurers on Wednesday to ask them to be "realistic" about the curbs on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming from certain airports in the Middle East and North Africa.

On Tuesday, Britain joined the United States in imposing restrictions on passengers travelling from a specific list of airports from taking devices larger than a mobile phone such as tablets and laptops into the main cabin of aircraft.

"I will today be writing to the Association of British Insurers to ask them to be mindful of this issue," Grayling told parliament in response to a question that the move would put the devices at risk of theft or damage.

"We will be asking the insurance industry to take that in mind and be realistic about this ..."

The restrictions were prompted by reports that militant groups want to smuggle explosive devices inside electronic gadgets but Grayling said he would not give full details about why the decision was made.

"We have taken the steps we have taken for good reason," he said, adding it was in response to an "evolving threat".