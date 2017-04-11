(Adds comments from minister's spokeswoman)

OTTAWA, April 11 Canada has implemented new security measures for air travelers from certain countries, its transport minister said on Tuesday, but he would not say what the measures are, nor what flights they affect.

"I did put in place some measures to increase security for flights coming from certain countries where the destination was Canada," Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters.

"I am not in a position to tell you from where, for obvious security reasons, and I'm not in a position to tell you, specifically, the measures, either. And you will understand, for security reasons, we do not talk about these things."

A spokeswoman said the measures "will not affect the passengers" on affected flights but would not say when the measures were put in place or what flights they target.

"Similar measures of varying levels have been in place for several years and are assessed on a regular basis," she wrote in an email.

Garneau said Canada has no plans to restrict laptop computers on planes entering the country.

The United States and Britain last month banned some devices on planes coming from certain airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified security threats. (Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny and David Ljunggren; Editing by Dan Grebler and Bill Rigby)