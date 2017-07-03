An illustration picture shows a laptop on the screen of an X-ray security scanner, April 7, 2017. Picture taken April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic/Illustration - RTS16BI7

WASHINGTON The United States on Sunday lifted a ban on laptops in cabins on flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States, saying the United Arab Emirates' Etihad Airways had put in place required tighter security measures.

Etihad welcomed the decision and credited a facility at Abu Dhabi International Airport where passengers clear U.S. immigration before they land in the United States for "superior security advantages" that had allowed it to satisfy U.S. requirements.

TSA officials visually verified that the measures had been implemented correctly, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Etihad is the only airline that operates direct flights from Abu Dhabi to the United States.

In March, the United States banned laptops in cabins on flights to the United States originating at 10 airports in eight countries - Egypt, Morocco, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey - to address fears that bombs could be concealed in electronic devices taken aboard aircraft.

Britain quickly followed suit with a similar set of restrictions.

Last week, the United States unveiled security measures for flights to the country designed to prevent the expansion of the ban to more countries that could cause major logistical problems and deter travel.

DHS spokesman David Lapan said in a statement provided to Reuters that Ethiad's efforts to implement extra security measures were a model for foreign and domestic airlines.

Other airports and airlines in the region, such as Emirates Airlines and Qatar Airlines, remain under the restrictions, he said.

"We look forward to working with other airlines to ensure implementation of these critical measures as quickly as possible," said Lapan.

Etihad operates 45 flights a week between Abu Dhabi and the United States, the company said.

Dubai-based Emirates, the largest international airline by passenger traffic and a rival to Etihad, said in April it was cutting flights on five U.S. routes because of reduced demand, after a travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump and the laptop ban.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati, David Shepardson and Valerie Volcovici in Washington and Alexander Cornwell in Dubai; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Peter Cooney)