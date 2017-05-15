FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., EU to meet on airline security on Wednesday - EU Commission
#First Republic News
May 15, 2017 / 10:26 AM / 3 months ago

U.S., EU to meet on airline security on Wednesday - EU Commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 15 (Reuters) - A meeting between European Union and U.S. officials to discuss airline security and a possible extension of a ban on passengers carrying electronic devices bigger than cellphones in aircraft cabins will take place Wednesday, a European Commission spokesman said on Monday.

U.S. Homeland Security Department Secretary John Kelly held a phone call with EU ministers on Friday during which the high-level meeting was planned, but no date was given.

"The Commission will host high-level talks at a political and technical level with the U.S. authorities this Wednesday afternoon May 17 in order to jointly assess any new threats and work towards a common approach to address them," European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a daily EU news conference. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Philip Blenkinsop)

