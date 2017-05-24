FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Homeland Security: no timeline for deciding to expand laptop ban
May 24, 2017 / 4:11 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. Homeland Security: no timeline for deciding to expand laptop ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department said Wednesday the department has no specific timeline for making a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage.

DHS spokesman David Lapan told reporters at a briefing that there is "nothing imminent" that would require an immediate decision to expand the ban on laptops, which currently applies to 10 mostly Middle Eastern airports. He also said there has been no discussion on expanding the ban to domestic U.S. flights or flights leaving the United States. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

