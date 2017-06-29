NEW YORK, June 29 Airlines that do not comply
with a U.S. directive for enhanced security measures on inbound
international flights risk fines, losing access to U.S. airspace
and having their certificates to operate flights to the country
revoked, a high-ranking Department of Homeland Security official
said on Thursday.
The official confirmed that the mandate will not be funded
by the U.S. government and pushed back on an industry complaint
that the process to create new regulations had not been
coordinated closely enough with airlines, calling the charge
"just not accurate."
(Reporting by Alana Wise; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)