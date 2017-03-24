ISTANBUL/DUBAI, March 24 Turkish and Gulf
airlines are touting free WiFi and better in-flight connectivity
for smart phones as they scramble to mitigate the impact of a
ban on laptops in plane cabins bound for the United States.
The restrictions could deal a blow to fast-growing Gulf
airlines, which depend on business-class flyers stopping over in
Dubai or Doha for far-flung destinations, and to Turkish
Airlines with its high volume of transit passengers.
A Turkish Airlines official said it was working on rolling
out a system to allow passengers to use 3G data roaming on
mobile phones to connect to the Internet in-flight, and planned
to make WiFi freely available on some aircraft from next month.
"We've sped up infrastructure work after the latest
developments ... If the work is complete, we're planning on
switching to free WiFi services in our Boeing 777 and Airbus 330
aircraft in April," the official told Reuters.
Emirates said on Thursday it was introducing a
"laptop and tablet handling service" for U.S.-bound flights
which would allow passengers to use their devices until just
before they board. The devices would be "carefully packed into
boxes" and returned on arrival in the United States, it said.
Emirates passengers can access limited free WiFi or pay $1
for 500 MB.
Fellow Gulf carrier Etihad encouraged passengers to pack
their electronics in check-in luggage but said it would also
allow devices to be handed over at boarding, a spokesman said.
Turkish said it had introduced a similar measure.
Qatar Airways did not respond to questions on how it planned
to mitigate the impact of the new security measures, but in a
Facebook posting this week it said its in-flight entertainment
was "the only entertainment you'll need on board".
Royal Jordanian also took a tongue-in-cheek approach,
listing on Twitter "12 things to do on a 12-hour flight with no
laptop or tablet", including reading, meditating, saying hello
to your neighbour, or "reclaiming territory on your armrest."
