in 3 months
U.S., EU to meet next week in Washington to discuss aviation threats
May 17, 2017 / 5:15 PM / in 3 months

U.S., EU to meet next week in Washington to discuss aviation threats

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. and European Union officials will meet next week in Washington D.C. to further discuss risks to air travel and solutions for protecting passengers, the European Commission said on Wednesday after the two sides met in Brussels.

"At the meeting, both sides exchanged information on the serious evolving threats to aviation security and approaches to confronting such threats," the EU executive and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

