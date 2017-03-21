FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Turkish Airlines confirms it is subject to U.S. airline electronics ban - statement
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2017 / 11:17 AM / 5 months ago

Turkish Airlines confirms it is subject to U.S. airline electronics ban - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, March 21 (Reuters) - Turkish Airlines on Tuesday said it was one of the airlines subject to a U.S. ban on passengers carrying electronics larger than cell phones aboard flights bound for the United States.

"It has been decided by the relevant authorities that electronic devices larger than cell phones or smart phones should not be allowed inside the cabin," on U.S.-bound flights, Turkish Airlines said in a statement, adding that medical devices were exempt from this.

U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday that passengers on some U.S.-bound foreign airline flights will have to check electronic devices larger than a cell phone once U.S. authorities formalise a new ban in response to an unspecified terrorism threat. The new rule is expected to be announced Tuesday by the Department of Homeland Security, the officials said. (Reporting by Akin Aytekin; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.