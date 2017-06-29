(Adds Etihad Airways comment)
By Alexander Cornwell
DUBAI, June 29 Emirates, the Middle East's
largest airline, said on Thursday it would work with authorities
to implement new security measures on flights to the United
States "as soon as possible" - a move that could help it
overturn an in-cabin ban on laptops.
The measures, which European and U.S. officials said would
begin taking effect within three weeks, could replace the
in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronics on direct
flights to the United States from the Middle East.
Lifting the ban would be a welcome reprieve for Middle East
carrier which have seen demand to the United States weakened by
travel restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump's
administration.
"We welcome the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s
latest directive on enhanced screening measures," an Emirates
spokeswoman said in a statement. "We look forward to working
with the authorities and Dubai airport stakeholders to implement
these measures as soon as possible for our U.S. flights.”
Rival Etihad Airways said the pre-clearance facility at its
Abu Dhabi International Airport hub, which clears passengers
through U.S. immigration before departure, adheres to the
short-term measures outlined in the new directive.
"We look forward to working with the TSA (Transportation
Security Administration) and verifying that the security
measures are in place which will see the ban lifted on personal
electronic devices being carried in the cabin on our flights to
the U.S.," a spokesman for the Abu Dhabi-based carrier said.
In March, laptops were banned from the cabins of flights to
the United States originating at 10 airports in the Middle East,
including Abu Dhabi International and Emirates' Dubai
International Airport hub, to address fears that bombs could be
concealed in electronic devices taken aboard aircraft.
The 10 Middle East airports where laptops are banned from
the cabin on U.S. flights will be able to get off the list if
they meet the new security requirements, Homeland Security
officials said on Wednesday.
"Lifting the ban on bringing laptops and other personal
electronic devices onboard will be good news for travellers
flying into the U.S.," Emirates' spokeswoman said.
U.S. authorities want increased security protocols around
aircraft and in passenger areas, expanded canine screening and
additional places where travellers can be cleared by U.S.
officials before they depart.
European and U.S. officials told Reuters that airlines have
21 days to put in place increased explosive trace detection
screening and have 120 days to comply with other security
measures, including enhanced screening of airline passengers.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle
and Adrian Croft)