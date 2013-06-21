CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-FAA probes near-collision above New York airports

(FAA corrects time in second paragraph as 2:40 p.m., not 3:45 p.m.)

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Two airliners nearly collided above New York airports earlier this month, the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident, said on Friday.

The near-collision occurred at about 2:40 p.m. on June 13 when a Delta Air Lines Inc Boeing 747 arriving at John F. International Airport’s Runway 4L “lost the required amount of separation with a Shuttle America Embraer E170” taking off from LaGuardia Airport’s Runway 13, the FAA said in a statement.

“The two aircraft were turning away from each other at the point where they lost the required separation,” the statement said. “Both aircraft landed safely.”

The planes were a half-mile (800 meters) apart horizontally and 200 feet (60 meters) vertically, the FAA said.

Shuttle America is a unit of Republic Airways Holdings Inc .

The agency said the Delta plane was cleared at the Kennedy runway, but the pilot decided not to complete the landing, which is a standard procedure known as a “missed approach.” (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Lisa Von Ahn)