a year ago
Airline group forecasts 4 pct jump in U.S. Labor Day air travel
August 17, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

Airline group forecasts 4 pct jump in U.S. Labor Day air travel

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. airline trade group said on Wednesday it expects American air travel to rise 4 percent over the Labor Day holiday to 15.6 million passengers.

Airlines for America, the industry trade group, said it expects over the seven-day period starting Aug. 31 that airlines will offer 2.54 million seats a day, up 98,000 over the same period last year.

The group said expanded schedules and declines in air fares account for the increase. Air fares fell 5.2 percent system wide in 2015 and are down 6 percent so far in 2016, the group said.

U.S. air travel has been heavy this summer, with some airports reporting long delays at security checkpoints.

Ten major U.S. passenger airlines collectively reported a pre-tax profit of $12 billion in the first half of 2016, up from $11.3 billion during the same period in 2015, the group said.

The airlines had a collective profit margin of 15.5 percent in the first half of 2016 - boosted in part by falling fuel prices and lower overall operating expenses, the group said. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
