United Airlines chief executive will testify before Congress

WASHINGTON, April 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of United Airlines Inc will testify before a House panel on Tuesday in the aftermath of the forced removal of a passenger from a Chicago flight on April 9 that drew international condemnation.

The House Transportation Committee will hear from United chief executive Oscar Munoz, along with the airline's president, Scott Kirby, as well as officials from American Airlines Inc , Alaska Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

The hearing is aimed at determining "what can be done to improve the flying experience for American travelers," the committee said. A U.S. Senate panel plans a similar hearing on Thursday, but has not disclosed witnesses. (Reporting by David Shepardson)