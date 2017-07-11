By David Shepardson
| WASHINGTON, July 11
WASHINGTON, July 11 The U.S. Department of
Homeland Security said on Tuesday it planned to review requests
by three Middle Eastern airlines still under a laptop ban to
have the restrictions lifted.
The agency will assess airlines from Saudi Arabia, Morocco
and Egypt in coming weeks to see if they have introduced
security measures to allow the ban to be removed at four
airports, DHS spokesman David Lapan said.
Saudi Arabian Airlines, also known as Saudia, said it
expected the ban to be lifted on flights from Jeddah and Riyadh
by July 19, while Royal Air Maroc believed it could get off the
ban for flights out of Casablanca's Mohammed V International
Airport by July 19.
State-owned EgyptAir, which has also been covered by the
ban, said Tuesday the restrictions would be lifted on Wednesday.
Lapan said DHS would confirm the removal of the measures for
EgyptAir after they verified the airline's security procedures.
The measures were imposed in March on nine airlines to
address the potential threat of hidden explosives in laptops and
other devices. The restrictions, coupled with the Trump
administration's travel ban on six majority-Muslim countries,
hurt the predominantly Middle Eastern carriers.
Over the past 10 days, DHS has lifted restrictions on
in-cabin large electronics on six of the airlines after they
adopted stricter screening for explosives and other enhanced
measures.
They include Royal Jordanian Airways, Kuwait Airways, which
saw the ban removed on Sunday. Restrictions on Emirates, Etihad
Airways, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines were dropped last
week.
On June 28, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly
unveiled enhanced security measures for all foreign flights
arriving in the United States in what officials said was a move
to end a limited in-cabin ban on laptops and prevent its
expansion to additional airports.
The new security measures could prompt additional screening
time for the 325,000 airline passengers arriving in the United
States daily.
European and U.S. officials told Reuters airlines had 21
days to put in place increased explosive trace detection
screening and 120 days to comply with other security measures,
including enhanced screening of airline passengers.
Lapan on Tuesday declined to discuss the timetable for
enhanced security procedures, but emphasized that the U.S.
government would work with airlines.
"Some airports, airlines will be able to get there more
quickly," Lapan said.
DHS is "looking for progress," he added. The United States
could still impose penalties on airlines that are not moving
fast enough, he said.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Hay)