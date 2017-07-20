FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
U.S. says 180 airlines implement enhanced security measures
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Sessions brushes off Trump's barbs
Politics
Sessions brushes off Trump's barbs
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
After Mosul, Islamic State digs in for guerrilla warfare
Iraq
After Mosul, Islamic State digs in for guerrilla warfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 20, 2017 / 2:53 PM / an hour ago

U.S. says 180 airlines implement enhanced security measures

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that 180 airlines worldwide that fly directly to U.S. airports have complied with the first phase of enhanced security measures outlined in June.

DHS spokesman David Lapan said no airlines are currently subject to in-cabin restrictions on large electronics including laptops.

Late Wednesday, the government confirmed it lifted restrictions on Saudi Airlines flights from Riyadh after earlier dropping restrictions on Jeddah flights.

Last week, the U.S. government revised its security directive, which also include additional requirements that must be met within 120 days.

An airline official told Reuters last week it gave airlines more flexibility and additional time to obtain explosive trace detection equipment.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.