6 months ago
U.S. suspends Obama airline transparency review
March 3, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 6 months ago

U.S. suspends Obama airline transparency review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - The Trump administration said Friday it is suspending action on an Obama administration decision in October to probe a long-time practice by some airlines of preventing various travel websites from showing their fares.

The U.S. Transportation Department said in a notice Friday it is suspending a public comment period on the review of the practice to "allow the president’s appointees the opportunity to review and consider this action." An airline trade group said last year that requiring airlines to disclose fares on all travel websites would only benefit sellers, not travelers. (Reporting by David Shepardson)

