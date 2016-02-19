Delta, like United, received Justice Dept inquiry about mail - spokesman

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc received a civil investigative demand from the U.S. Justice Department last year about the mail it carries for the U.S. Postal Service, and it is fully cooperating with the request, a spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

A similar inquiry by the U.S. regulator was disclosed Thursday by rival airline United Continental Holdings Inc , which said it believed the Justice Department was looking at industry-wide practices.

United said the regulator in October asked it to provide documents and oral testimony that addressed compliance with international mail scanning requirements of its U.S. Postal Service contracts. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)