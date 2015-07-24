FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. investigating possible price-gouging by four U.S. airlines
#Market News
July 24, 2015 / 2:09 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. investigating possible price-gouging by four U.S. airlines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department on Friday began an investigation of possible price gouging by four American airlines in the aftermath of a deadly Amtrak crash in Philadelphia in May.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said the investigation would focus on the practices of Delta, American, Southwest and Jet Blue in the Northeast corridor.

The Justice Department said earlier this month it is investigating whether the airlines worked together illegally to keep air fares high by signaling plans to limit flights after the rail crash.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Bill Trott, Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
