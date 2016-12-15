FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. finds no proof of price-gouging by airlines after 2015 Amtrak crash
December 15, 2016 / 6:04 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. finds no proof of price-gouging by airlines after 2015 Amtrak crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department has found no wrongdoing by five top U.S. airlines and ended a probe into whether they unfairly manipulated fares after a deadly Amtrak crash in 2015 snarled transportation between New York and Washington.

While fares did increase on many routes after the train derailment, prices also decreased in some markets, the department said in a letter to the airlines, posted on its website on Wednesday. The review involved Delta Air Lines Inc , American Airlines Group Inc, United Continental Holdings Inc, Southwest Airlines Co and JetBlue Airways Corp. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

