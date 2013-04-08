FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hawaiian best on time, American Air, ExpressJet worst -study
April 8, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

Hawaiian best on time, American Air, ExpressJet worst -study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Hawaiian Airlines performed best at sticking to time schedules in 2012, while Skywest Inc’s ExpressJet and AMR Corp’s American Airlines were the worst, a study of the 14 biggest U.S. airlines based on U.S. Department of Transportation figures showed.

An early reading of the annual Airline Quality Rating report showed Hawaiian, owned by Hawaiian Holdings Inc, had the best on-time performance last year, at 93.4 percent. The two worst performers were at 76.9 percent.

Customer complaints per 100,000 passengers increased from 1.19 in 2011 to 1.43 in 2012, according to the study, a joint project funded as part of faculty research activities at Wichita State and Purdue universities.

Only three of the 14 airlines surveyed improved their customer complaint rates for 2012. United Airlines, owned by United Continental Holdings Inc had the highest consumer complaint rate, and Southwest Airlines Co had the lowest.

