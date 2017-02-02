FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
U.S. airline CEOs ask to meet with Tillerson on Gulf carriers
February 2, 2017 / 8:03 PM / 7 months ago

U.S. airline CEOs ask to meet with Tillerson on Gulf carriers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The CEO's of the three largest U.S. airlines have asked to meet with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to discuss allegations that Gulf-state subsidies are allowing Emirates, Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways to expand rapidly, drive down prices and crowd out competition on key routes - accusations those carriers deny.

The chief executives of American Airlines Group Inc, United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc asked for the meeting in a letter posted online.

The Obama administration convened talks on the topic but did not make the progress U.S. airlines expected, Delta has said. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Bernard Orr)

