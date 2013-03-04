Learjet flying near St. Louis prepares for emergency landing

March 4 (Reuters) - A Learjet believed to be carrying eight passengers has reported problems with its landing gear near St. Louis and an airport is preparing for an emergency landing, according to a person with the St. Louis Downtown Airport in Cahokia, Illinois.

The plane is still 40 miles away from the airport and the pilot is still trying to “troubleshoot,” according to Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory.

The plane was heading for the St. Louis Downtown Airport, which is across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, Missouri.