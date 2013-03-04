FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Learjet makes emergency landing at St. Louis airport
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 4, 2013 / 8:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Learjet makes emergency landing at St. Louis airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Recasts with plane landing safely, adds details, dateline)

ST. LOUIS, March 4 (Reuters) - A Learjet 45 with reported landing gear problems made an emergency landing at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport on Monday afternoon, an airport official said.

The aircraft reportedly had eight passengers aboard and had been headed to the smaller St. Louis Downtown Airport, which is across the Mississippi River in Cahokia, Illinois, according to an official at that airport.

Lambert-St. Louis spokesman Jeff Lea said that all the passengers had gotten off the plane and that it would be inspected and towed from the runway. The airport had rescue vehicles on hand in case there had been problems during the landing. (Reporting By Tim Bross and Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Paul Thomasch, Cynthia Johnston and Tim Dobbyn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.