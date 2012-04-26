FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Authorities investigate health issue in plane at Chicago airport
April 26, 2012 / 11:06 PM / in 5 years

Authorities investigate health issue in plane at Chicago airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, April 26 (Reuters) - Chicago health and fire officials on Thursday were called to an airplane at Chicago Midway Airport after a report of a passenger with a medical problem, a spokeswoman for the city’s aviation department said.

City officials were notified at about 3:45 p.m. local time that Delta Air Lines flight 3163 from Detroit to Chicago was landing at Midway International Airport with a passenger suffering from “a medical issue,” aviation department spokeswoman Karen Pride said.

“Health officials and the fire department have responded to the medical issue on board,” Pride said. She had no other information.

Local media reported that the Centers for Disease Control had been alerted, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

