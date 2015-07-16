UPDATE 1-Delta plane makes emergency landing in Seattle

(Adds Delta statement, details on the investigation)

SEATTLE, July 16 (Reuters) - A Delta Air Lines Inc plane flying from Alaska to Atlanta made an emergency landing at Seattle’s main airport early Thursday after what an airport spokesman said was an engine fire.

There were no injuries and the Boeing 767 landed safely after 2 a.m. at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Washington, airport spokesman Perry Cooper said. It took off from Anchorage, Alaska, with 255 passengers and eight crew members on board, Delta said in a statement.

Cooper said a fire in one of its two engines erupted midflight but the pilots were able to extinguish the flames by shutting down the engine. He added that the fire was out by the time the plane landed.

Delta said its preliminary investigation showed the engine experienced a power surge.

“While it’s still early and technicians are continuing their look at the engine, this was not an outright fire,” said airline spokesman Morgan Durrant.

Firefighters met the plane upon landing. There were no injuries reported.

Durrant said the carrier gave customers snacks and blankets while they waited for a replacement plane in Seattle.

“Though rare, jet engines are designed to handle (a power surge) and it can result in an engine tailpipe flame as fuel and oxygen are expunged from the surging engine,” Durrant said. “It’s a safety design feature.” (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Dastin Jeffrey in New York; Editing by Doina Chiacu)