FBI probes missing $1.2 million in cash from NY-bound SWISS plane

NEW YORK, June 25 (Reuters) - The FBI on Tuesday was investigating the disappearance of $1.2 million in cash from a SWISS International Airline’s jet that landed a day earlier at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to specify when the money was first determined to be missing. She said FBI agents were involved in an active investigation with the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, which runs the area airports.

SWISS runs three flights to JFK every day: two from Zurich and one from Geneva, according to an airline spokesperson.

Susanne Mühlemann, a spokeswoman for the airline, declined to specify on which flight the money was supposed to arrive and declined to comment further on the investigation.

“We do not have any indication of any item being removed from a SWISS airline’s aircraft,” Mühlemann said.

Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman had no comment.

JFK airport has been targeted by thieves in the past, including the notorious heist of $5 million in cash from the Lufthansa terminal, a crime that was portrayed in the 1990 movie “Goodfellas”. (Reporting by Francesca Trianni; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and L Gevirtz)