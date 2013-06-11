UPDATE 2-Atlanta airport evacuated after explosion in maintenance shed

ATLANTA, June 11 (Reuters) - A section of Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was evacuated on Tuesday after a small electrical explosion in a maintenance shed caused minor damage but no injuries, airport and fire department officials said.

The explosion around 8:40 a.m. EDT caused a power outage in Concourse D, which was evacuated, but no fire or smoke was reported at the nation’s busiest airport, said Atlanta Fire Rescue Department spokeswoman Janet Ward.

Airport officials said the cause of the explosion was being investigated.

Despite the commotion, the flight-tracking website FlightAware reported no arrival or departure delays at the Atlanta airport by late morning.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, authorities reported a bomb threat at a building near the Georgia State Capitol in downtown Atlanta, said Tracey Watson, a spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety.

Two state buildings including one housing the Supreme Court of Georgia were evacuated due to the threat, and both have since been declared safe with people allowed back in, Watson said.