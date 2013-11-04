Birmingham, Alabama, airport evacuated due to threat

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport in Alabama was evacuated on Sunday and police were responding to a threat received about 4 p.m. CST (5 p.m. EST), the airport said on its Twitter account.

Airport officials could not immediately be reached for details but the airport’s website showed that several arriving flights had been diverted to Huntsville, Alabama.

The incident comes two days after a gunman killed a Transportation Security Administration agent and wounded several other people at Los Angeles International Airport. (Reporting by Jane Sutton; Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Sandra Maler)