San Antonio airport evacuated after bomb threat
August 1, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

San Antonio airport evacuated after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The San Antonio International Airport was evacuated and planes were sitting on the tarmac away from the two terminals on Wednesday after a caller phoned in a threat that three bombs were planted in a parking garage, authorities said.

Fire Department spokeswoman Deborah Foster said the caller made the specific threat of three bombs and a specialist unit was on the way to examine the area.

“All flights in and out are on hold,” Airport spokesman Rich Johnson said. “All aircraft are being held away from the terminal.” (Reporting By Jim Forsyth; Writing by Greg McCune; Editing by Sandra Maler)

