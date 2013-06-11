FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Richmond Int'l Airport in Virginia evacuated after threat
June 11, 2013

Richmond Int'l Airport in Virginia evacuated after threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Richmond International Airport in Virginia was evacuated early on Tuesday after a threatening phone call, but a sweep of the airport located no dangers, officials said.

The airport “received a threat by phone, deemed serious enough to evacuate the terminal as a precautionary measure,” according to its Twitter page.

Police dogs were brought in to search the terminal, and all public areas were swept and declared clear of any threat, the Twitter page said.

A spokesman for the airport could not be immediately reached.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Gerald E. McCormick

