Two firefighters injured in Atlanta airport escalator blaze
September 3, 2013 / 2:22 PM / in 4 years

Two firefighters injured in Atlanta airport escalator blaze

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATLANTA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - An escalator caught fire in a concourse at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Tuesday, injuring two firefighters and forcing passengers to be rerouted to other areas.

The fire at the world’s busiest airport started at about 5:30 a.m. EDT (0930 GMT) on an escalator in Concourse T, said Janet Ward, a spokeswoman for the Atlanta Fire Department.

“Passengers were briefly rerouted to other concourses because of heavy smoke,” she said. “The fire was quickly extinguished.”

An airport spokeswoman said there were no major flight delays due to the fire at the airport, which serves more than 95 million passengers a year.

The injured firefighters were treated on the scene, Ward said.

Authorities were investigating whether an escalator motor caused the fire, she added. (Reporting by David Beasely; Editing by Scott Malone and Jeffrey Benkoe)

