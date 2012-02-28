FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Newark airport briefly shut after emergency landing
February 28, 2012 / 1:55 AM / in 6 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds confirmation from Port Authority, details)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport was briefly closed on Monday after a passenger jet made an emergency landing because of problems with its nose landing gear, a Port Authority spokesman said.

No injuries were reported among the 71 passengers and crew aboard the United Express plane, which was evacuated after the landing, said Steve Coleman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport outside New York City.

“The airport was briefly shut down,” Coleman said, adding that two of its three runways were able to reopen within an hour of the landing of the flight from Atlanta to Newark. A third runway remained closed.

Coleman said the National Transportation Safety Board would investigate the incident. (Reporting By Cynthia Johnston; Editing by Paul Simao)

