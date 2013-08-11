FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Package at New York's Kennedy airport probed after inspectors get sick
August 11, 2013 / 7:27 PM / in 4 years

Package at New York's Kennedy airport probed after inspectors get sick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Authorities were investigating a package at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday after two customs inspectors examined it and fell sick, a law enforcement source said.

The inspectors later recovered, the source said.

New York’s Daily News reported that the package had tentatively tested positive for VX nerve gas but that further tests were necessary before confirmation could be made.

An FBI spokesman said the bureau had sent a response team to the airport but declined to comment on what the package may have contained, saying the investigation was still ongoing.

A representative of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which oversees the metropolitan region’s airports, did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Cynthia Osterman

