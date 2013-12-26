FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Accused Los Angeles airport gunman pleads not guilty to charges
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 26, 2013 / 7:51 PM / 4 years ago

Accused Los Angeles airport gunman pleads not guilty to charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec 26 (Reuters) - Accused Los Angeles airport gunman Paul Anthony Ciancia pleaded not guilty on Thursday to all charges in an 11-count federal indictment against him.

Ciancia, 23, spoke softly in a federal court appearance at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga as he entered his plea to charges of murder of a federal officer and other counts in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting spree. (Reporting by Dana Feldman, Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Paul Thomasch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.