Armed male injured as shots fired at Houston airport
May 2, 2013 / 7:41 PM / in 4 years

Armed male injured as shots fired at Houston airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - One male armed with a gun suffered life threatening injuries when shots were fired in a terminal of the Houston Intercontinental Airport on Thursday, a Houston police spokesman said.

It was not clear if the person with life-threatening injuries was the same as the person reported dead by local media.

“There’s a male who was armed who suffered at least one gunshot wound believed to be life-threatening,” said Victor Senties, Houston Police Department spokesman. “He is being transported to an area hospital.”

Senties said no other details were available. “Right now, this is a fluid situation,” he said. (Reporting By Greg McCune; Editing by Sandra Maler)

