May 26 (Reuters) - A sinkhole has closed a runway at the Dallas/Fort Worth International airport, and air traffic controllers are routing flights to alternate runways, according to media reports on Tuesday.

A handful of flights had to be canceled or were delayed, mostly due to weather, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. No operational impact was seen, the newspaper said, citing a spokeswoman for American Airlines Group Inc. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales)