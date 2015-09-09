U.S. FCC chief expects Fox, other big broadcasters at 2016 airwave auction

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission chief on Wednesday said 21st Century Fox Inc Chief Executive James Murdoch has told him the company planned to participate in the 2016 spectrum auction that hinges on broadcasters selling their airwaves.

“I’ve talked to most of the CEOs of the major broadcast organizations and I think they’re going to show up,” FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler told a wireless industry conference in Las Vegas. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Eric Walsh)