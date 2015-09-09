FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. FCC chief expects Fox, other big broadcasters at 2016 airwave auction
September 9, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. FCC chief expects Fox, other big broadcasters at 2016 airwave auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission chief on Wednesday said 21st Century Fox Inc Chief Executive James Murdoch has told him the company planned to participate in the 2016 spectrum auction that hinges on broadcasters selling their airwaves.

“I’ve talked to most of the CEOs of the major broadcast organizations and I think they’re going to show up,” FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler told a wireless industry conference in Las Vegas. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Eric Walsh)

