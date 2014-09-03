Settlement reached over boy killed by fallen Alabama airport sign

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept 3 (Reuters) - The parents of a 10-year-old boy who died last year after a 300-pound (136-kg) sign fell on him at an Alabama airport settled a lawsuit on Wednesday with contractors who acknowledged their role in the accident, a lawyer for the parents said.

Luke Bresette was killed and other members of his family were injured when the electronic arrivals/departures sign fell on top of them at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport as they headed back to their Kansas home from a spring vacation in March last year.

Outside the Birmingham courtroom on Wednesday, Ryan Bresette, Luke’s father, said he forgave those whose mistakes caused the incident, while his attorney, Tim Dollar, said the terms of the settlement were confidential.

“There has been acknowledgement and repentance,” Bresette said. “Our family in return extends forgiveness.”

The Birmingham airport had undergone a major renovation and had reopened to the public 10 days prior to the accident.

Brasfield and Gorrie, one of the contractors involved in the settlement, issued a statement saying it would take steps to prevent “anything like this from happening again.” (Reporting by Verna Gates; Editing by Jonathan Kaminsky and Sandra Maler)