Body of 3rd boater found in Alabama waters

April 28 (Reuters) - Authorities on Tuesday recovered the body of a third boater who went missing after powerful thunderstorms capsized sailboats during a weekend regatta off the Alabama coast, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The discovery leaves three participants from the boat racing event still unaccounted for, with searchers scouring the waters and shoreline in the Mobile Bay area.

In all, six people went missing when severe weather struck the Dauphin Island regatta and other boats on Saturday afternoon. The bodies of two boaters killed in the storm, which brought winds of more than 70 miles per hour, were found over the weekend.

The three boaters still missing were registered with the regatta, which included about 200 people and 100 vessels, the Coast Guard said.

The third body was found near an offshore gas platform by a fisherman, and was retrieved by first responders before being identified as one of the regatta participants, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard on Tuesday identified the two dead boaters recovered over the weekend as Robert Delaney, 72, of Madison, Mississippi, and Kris Beall, 27, from Pineville, Louisiana. (Reporting by Jonathan Kaminsky in New Orleans; Editing by Sandra Maler)