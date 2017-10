NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Friday cut the underlying ratings on bankrupt Jefferson County, Alabama, to D from C after the decision by the creditors’ trustee, the Bank of New York Mellon, to suspend payment on Feb. 1.

The rating agency added that bonds affected are series 1997A, 2001A, 2003-B-8, 2003 B-1-A through series 2003 B-1-E, and series 2003 C-1 through 2003 C-10 sewer system revenue warrants.