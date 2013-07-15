Bankrupt Alabama county picks Citigroup to run $1.9 bln bond deal

BIRMINGHAM, July 15 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Alabama’s bankrupt Jefferson County on Monday chose Citigroup Global Markets as senior underwriter for a planned $1.9 billion bond refinancing in late 2013 that is central to ending America’s biggest municipal bankruptcy case.

The county, which last month filed a negotiated plan of adjustment with a U.S. bankruptcy court, also selected Public Resources Advisory Group to act as financial adviser for the sewer warrants deal, according to a resolution passed by county commissioners.