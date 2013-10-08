FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Creditors back Alabama county's bankruptcy plan
October 8, 2013

Creditors back Alabama county's bankruptcy plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct 8 (Reuters) - Creditors in the $4.2 billion bankruptcy case involving Alabama’s Jefferson County have “overwhelmingly approved” the county’s plan of adjustment, Jefferson County Commission President David Carrington said on Tuesday.

Creditors had until an Oct. 7 deadline to submit their votes on a bankruptcy exit plan approved in August by the judge in the case. Carrington said the final count will come later this week.

Approval by creditors paves the way to a year-end bond sale of about $1.9 billion that is needed to pay off current sewer debt bondholders at sizable discounts.

