Four dead, 6 injured in plane crash in southwest Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska Nov 30 (Reuters) - A Cessna 208 with at least 10 people on board crashed in southwest Alaska on Friday evening, killing four people including the pilot and injuring six others, officials said.

The small, single-engine aircraft, heading for St. Mary’s from Bethel, two small settlements in a remote area of the U.S. state, was reported missing at about 7 p.m. local time (0400 GMT Saturday), said Megan Peters, a spokeswoman for the Alaska State Troopers.

The wreckage was located near St. Mary’s at about 8:30 p.m. local time. Alaska State Troopers were on the scene and treating the injured, but the extent of the injuries was unclear, Peters said. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

“Our main focus is the people that are alive that need medical attention - the ‘why’ comes after,” Peters said.

An air ambulance service, among other agencies, was assisting Alaska State Troopers. The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified. (Reporting by Steve Quinn in Juneau; Writing by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Andrew Roche)