UPDATE 3-5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska near Anchorage -USGS

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, June 24 (Reuters) - A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Alaska about 75 miles (121 km) northwest of Anchorage on Wednesday at a depth of 71 miles (115 km), the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The temblor, which hit in the afternoon, shook buildings for about 15 to 20 seconds in Anchorage, Alaska’s largest city, a Reuters witness said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, Anchorage Police Department spokeswoman Anita Shell said.

The quake was initially recorded at a magnitude of 5.6, but was later upgraded to 5.8, and there was a no likelihood of casualties and damage, the USGS said.

"Thought a moose was head-butting my camper," Becky Woltjer, resident of nearby Willow, wrote on Facebook.