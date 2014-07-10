U.S. sues Amazon for kids' in-app charges without parental consent

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - Amazon.com charged parents millions of dollars for in-app purchases that their children made without getting permission, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said in a lawsuit filed against the online retailer on Thursday.

The FTC filed the suit in federal court asking for the money to be refunded and to ban the practice of allowing unlimited purchases without requiring a password or some other trigger to give parents control over their accounts. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)